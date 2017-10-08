Bengals' Adam Jones: Injures back Sunday
Jones sustained a back injury against the Bills on Sunday and will not return, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Both of the Bengals starting cornerbacks are now out for the remainder of Sunday's game as Dre Kirkpatrick also sustained a shoulder injury. Darqueze Dennard, Josh Shaw and William Jackson will likely see heavily increased roles in their absence.
