Bengals' Adam Jones: Lands on IR
Jones (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jones suffered the injury while recording his first interception of the season in last week's loss to the Steelers. The 34-year-old will finish his eleventh season with 23 tackles (19 solo), four passes defended, and one pick. Williams Jackson III will presumably replace him at cornerback.
