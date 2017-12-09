Jones (groin) is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve by the Bengals.

Jones suffered the injury in last Monday's loss to the Steelers and didn't practice this week. Injured reserve being a consideration at this point in the season does not bode for the veteran cornerback, and seems to indicate the season-ending move may only be a question of time.

