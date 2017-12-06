Bengals' Adam Jones: Misses practice Wednesday
Jones (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.
The veteran cornerback suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Steelers, but made a mark on the game by recording his first interception of the season prior to his departure. Jones will likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday in order to have a shot at playing Week 14 against the Bears.
