Bengals' Adam Jones: Nabs first INT of season
Jones notched his first interception of the season in Monday's loss to the Steelers.
The bad news is that Jones was only able to play five snaps in the contest and subsequently did not practice Wednesday. The veteran has had a quiet and injury-plagued season, and is not guaranteed to be available for Sunday's game against the Bears.
