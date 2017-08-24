Bengals' Adam Jones: Officially suspended
Jones has officially been suspended for the first game of the regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jones and the team have been aware of the suspension since June, so this is more of a formality. The punishment is the result of the veteran pleading guilty to obstruction of official business following a January arrest. Bengals' owner Mike Brown gave him a public show of support, so do not expect his absence from the season opener to impact his projected starting status.
