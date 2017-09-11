Play

Jones (suspension) returned to the Bengals on Monday, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports. "I'm in shape. I'm ready to go," Jones said.

Jones didn't participate in the season opener due to a one-game suspension he was handed as a result of a January arrest. Now eligible to play again, Ross should instantly slot back in as a starter opposite Dre Kirkpatrick.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories