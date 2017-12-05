Jones (groin) won't return to Monday's game against the Steelers.

Jones only played one series before departing with the groin issue, but made his presence felt with an interception to end that drive. With Jones unavailable the rest of the way, the Bengals will likely turn to Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson to handle additional snaps at cornerback.

