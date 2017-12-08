Jones (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Jones wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week after injuring his groin in Monday's loss to the Steelers. With Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) also sidelined, youngsters Darqueze Dennard (knee) and William Jackson will likely be pressed into extended snaps at cornerback.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop