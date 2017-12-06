Bengals' Adam Jones: Sits out with groin injury
Jones (groin) didn't practice with the team Wednesday.
The veteran corner suffered this injury Monday, so practicing Wednesday would've been a quick turnaround with a fresh injury. Jones will likely need some practice time in order to play Sunday against the Bears.
