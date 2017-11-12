Jones has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans due to a concussion, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran cornerback has just 17 tackles (15 solo) and three pass breakups this season. When he suffered from back issues earlier this season, Darqueze Dennard and Josh Shaw picked up his duties, so expect the same for the duration of Jones' injury.

