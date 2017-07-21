Bengals' Adam Jones: Suspended one game
Jones has been suspended for one game for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jones' punishment comes after he pleaded guilty to obstruction of official business following a January arrest stemming from a confrontation outside a Cincinnati hotel. In the wake of that ugly run-in -- which was notably made public through the release of police video -- Jones received a public show of support from Bengals owner Mike Brown, so his latest suspension isn't anticipated to threaten his future with the team. Nonetheless, his expected absence from the season opener will leave Cincinnati without its top cornerback and kick returner for a divisional clash against the Ravens.
