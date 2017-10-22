Jones (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Back issues had limited Jones' snap counts both of the past two weeks and prevented him from practicing Thursday and Friday, which essentially eliminated any hope he had of suiting up in Week 7. With Jones on the sideline, William Jackson should pick up the start in his stead and take on a full slate of snaps at cornerback as the Bengals secondary looks to slow down Antonio Brown and company.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...