Jones (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Back issues had limited Jones' snap counts both of the past two weeks and prevented him from practicing Thursday and Friday, which essentially eliminated any hope he had of suiting up in Week 7. With Jones on the sideline, William Jackson should pick up the start in his stead and take on a full slate of snaps at cornerback as the Bengals secondary looks to slow down Antonio Brown and company.