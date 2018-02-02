Bengals' Adam Jones: Undergoes hernia procedure
Jones underwent surgery to repair a hernia Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.
This procedure is likely related to the groin injury that planted Jones on injured reserve for the last month of the season. Given the minor nature of the situation, Jones should be healthy in time for offseason workouts in April. However, coming off one of the worst seasons in his lengthy career and carrying a cap hit of over $6 million in 2018, there's a chance Jones could be sent packing from Cincinnati before that time.
