Bengals' Adam Jones: Will sit out Sunday
Jones (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Jones continues to work through concussion protocol, and he didn't practice at all this week. The veteran corner has been playing limited snaps lately anyway, and he's posted just 20 tackles (17 solo) and three pass breakups through seven games. In his place, Darqueze Dennard will start at cornerback.
