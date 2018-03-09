The Bengals informed Jones (hernia) they won't pick up his 2018 option, but they're interested in bringing him back to compete for work as a nickel corner and return man, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The 34-year-old Jones has been in Cincinnati since 2010, highlighted by a four-year stretch from 2013 to 2016 in which he picked off 10 passes and had at least 56 tackles each season. He started all nine games he played last year, but logged less than two-thirds of the defensive snaps in seven of those contests. Jones can become an unrestricted free agent March 14 when the league year begins, and he should draw interest from other teams as a potential slot corner and return specialist. He should make a full recovery from February sports hernia surgery in time for the start of training camp.