Bengals' Adolphus Washington: Lands on IR
Washington (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Washington missed the Week 11 game against Baltimore and has been unable to practice the last two weeks. The Bengals signed Christian Ringo to bolster their defensive line depth as they currently have four players from the group on IR.
