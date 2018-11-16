Bengals' Adolphus Washington: Ruled out for Week 11
Washington (knee) will not play Sunday against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Washington was unable to practice in any capacity this week. After missing four of his first six games, Washington put together a stretch of three healthy games -- he logged five tackles (two solo) over 85 defensive snaps in those games.
