Bengals' Adolphus Washington: Signs with Cincy
Washington signed with the Bengals on Tuesday, Joe Danneman of FOX 19 in Cincinnati reports.
Washington was waived by the Bills after Week 1 and then signed on with the Cowboys' practice squad. He'll now get another chance on an NFL roster and is able to do so back in his hometown of Cincinnati.
More News
-
Adolphus Washington: Signed to Cowboys' practice squad•
-
Adolphus Washington: Waived by Bills•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Seeing more time•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Not living up to draft status•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Found not guilty of July allegations•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Logs 26 snaps Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...