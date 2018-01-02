McCarron will receive an arbitration ruling Feb. 15 on his grievance to become an unrestricted free agent, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News reports.

A fifth-round pick out of Alabama in 2014, McCarron never accrued an official rookie season after beginning his career on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list before joining the 53-man roster for only three regular-season and one postseason contest that year. Since players must accrue four NFL seasons before reaching unrestricted free agency, McCarron is eager to have his status changed this offseason due to the higher leverage he would have in negotiations for a new contract. If the Bengals lose their rights to McCarron, he would likely pursue his options elsewhere in pursuit of a more legitimate starting opportunity.