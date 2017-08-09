Play

The Broncos shot down speculation that they might be trying to trade for McCarron, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

This mostly just serves as a reminder that McCarron is slated for another year backing up Andy Dalton, as the Bengals made it clear they'd want an early-round pick in exchange for the 26-year-old quarterback. It wouldn't make much sense for a team to pay that price without giving McCarron a full offseason in a new system to prepare for Week 1. At this stage, he'll likely have to wait until February/March for his next shot to be traded, with the Bengals perhaps a bit more willing once there's only one season left on his rookie deal. The contract actually is a point of contention, with McCarron hoping to become a free agent after this season because he spent most of 2014 on the Non-Football Injury list. He doesn't expect to have an answer until after the year.

