Bengals' AJ McCarron: Not being targeted by Denver
The Broncos shot down speculation that they might be trying to trade for McCarron, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
This mostly just serves as a reminder that McCarron is slated for another year backing up Andy Dalton, as the Bengals made it clear they'd want an early-round pick in exchange for the 26-year-old quarterback. It wouldn't make much sense for a team to pay that price without giving McCarron a full offseason in a new system to prepare for Week 1. At this stage, he'll likely have to wait until February/March for his next shot to be traded, with the Bengals perhaps a bit more willing once there's only one season left on his rookie deal. The contract actually is a point of contention, with McCarron hoping to become a free agent after this season because he spent most of 2014 on the Non-Football Injury list. He doesn't expect to have an answer until after the year.
