Bengals' AJ McCarron: Stuck in Cincy after failed trade
The Bengals agreed to trade McCarron to Cleveland, but the Browns failed to send documentation to the NFL prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
McCarron was the subject of offseason trade talks, with one report suggesting that the Bengals wanted a first-round pick in return. Per ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell, the Browns were willing to give up second- and third-round picks Tuesday, but they didn't notify the league of the agreement prior to the trade deadline. McCarron thus figures to serve as Andy Dalton's backup for the rest of the season, hoping to get a shot at a starting job next year. The Bengals may have missed their chance to pull off a trade, as McCarron is in the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. However, he spent most of his rookie season on the non-football injury list, which could allow the Bengals to retain him as a restricted free agent, depending on an arbitrator's ruling. Either way, McCarron likely will end up in a different uniform next season and should at least get the chance to compete for a starting job, be it in Cleveland or elsewhere.
