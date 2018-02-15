McCarron won the grievance he filed against the Bengals last spring and will become an unrestricted free agent March 14, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bengals contended that McCarron, a 2014 fifth-round pick, should be a restricted free agent this offseason after failing to accrue enough time on the team's active roster during his rookie campaign to qualify for unrestricted free agency. McCarron had spent most of that season on the Bengals' Non-Football Injury list due to a shoulder issue that impacted his throwing during Organized Team Activities, but the quarterback believed he could have come off the NFI list during training camp and that his activation was wrongfully delayed. After McCarron received the favorable ruling in arbitration, the Bengals won't be able to tender him the standard one-year contract for restricted free agents heading into their fourth season, thereby allowing the 27-year-old pursue a more sizable deal on the open market, and potentially, the opportunity to compete for a starting role. McCarron shouldn't have trouble securing a multi-year contract after the Browns made a major push to acquire him last fall, reportedly agreeing to send second- and third-round picks to the Bengals before the deal was nixed due to Cleveland's failure to submit paperwork for the trade in a timely fashion.