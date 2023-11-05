Davis-Gaither (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Davis-Gaither was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup but has been cleared to return to action after missing the last four games due to his knee injury. He had a limited role on defense earlier this year, playing just 13 defensive snaps over the first three games of the season.
