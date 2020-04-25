Play

Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: First pick of Day 3

The Bengals selected Davis-Gaither (foot) in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

The Bengals continued to add athleticism to their linebacker room with the addition of Davis-Gaither out of Appalachian State after nabbing Logan Wilson out of Wyoming on Day 2. Davis-Gaither was unable to test at the combine due to a foot injury that required surgery, but he showed excellent closing speed on film. He had back-to-back seasons of over 100 tackles for the Mountaineers and was named Sun Belt defensive player of the year as a senior. Davis-Gaither should compete for snaps as an outside linebacker in Cincinnati right away if healthy.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW