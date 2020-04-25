Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: First pick of Day 3
The Bengals selected Davis-Gaither (foot) in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 107th overall.
The Bengals continued to add athleticism to their linebacker room with the addition of Davis-Gaither out of Appalachian State after nabbing Logan Wilson out of Wyoming on Day 2. Davis-Gaither was unable to test at the combine due to a foot injury that required surgery, but he showed excellent closing speed on film. He had back-to-back seasons of over 100 tackles for the Mountaineers and was named Sun Belt defensive player of the year as a senior. Davis-Gaither should compete for snaps as an outside linebacker in Cincinnati right away if healthy.
