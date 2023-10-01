Davis-Gaither (knee) is inactive Week 4 against Tennessee.
Davis-Gaither's practice participation was on the downswing all week, so it's not too surprising to see him sit out his first contest of the 2023 season. His role, primarily as a special teamer, will presumably be split by committee.
