Davis-Gaither recorded 12 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 37-27 win at Tennessee.
Davis-Gaither got his third straight start in place of Logan Wilson (knee) in Week 15, and he posted his third straight game with nine-plus tackles. He projects as an elite IDP option for when Cincinnati hosts the Browns in Week 16.
