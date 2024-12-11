Davis-Gaither recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

Davis-Gaither, who continues to start in place of the injured Logan Wilson (knee), also led the Bengals in tackles, with 13 (five solo), in the team's Week 13 loss to the Steelers. The linebacker played on 98 percent and 88 percent of the defensive snaps, respectively, in those two games, by far his highest snap counts of the season. Wilson is on injured reserve and likely out for the season, so Davis-Gaither should get to continue his opportunity over the campaign's final month.