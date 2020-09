Davis-Gaither played 20 defensive snaps in his Bengals debut, recording three tackles. He played most of his snaps on third down, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Davis-Gaither and Logan Wilson were frequently tasked with defending Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler, with varying results - Henry was the Chargers' leading receiver, whereas Ekeler had just one catch for three yards. The Bengals are rotating five linebackers for three spots currently.