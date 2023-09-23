Davis-Gaither (knee) was a limited participant at practice Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
The knee issue he's dealing with seems to be a new one, as Davis-Gaither has played in both of Cincinnati's games so far this season and practiced in full Thursday. He'll get one more chance to log a full practice before Monday's game versus the Rams.
