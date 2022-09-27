Davis-Gaither recorded 13 tackles (nine solo), including one tackle for a loss in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.
Davis-Gaither led both squads in tackles Sunday despite playing just 69 percent of Cincinnati's defensive snaps. The 228-pound linebacker will look to build off this strong performance when the Bengals host Miami on Thursday night.
More News
