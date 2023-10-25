Davis-Gaither (knee) did not participate at the Bengals' practice Wednesday.
Davis-Gaither remained unavailable at practice even after the team's bye week in Week 7, while nursing the knee injury that's kept him out three games in a row. The linebacker will look to return to the field in some capacity this week in order to play in the team's matchup with the 49ers on Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Won't play at San Francisco•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Won't be available vs. Seahawks•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Inactive against Titans•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Officially questionable•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Questionable Sunday•