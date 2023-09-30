Davis-Gaither (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.

Davis-Gaither started the week as a full participant at practice before being limited Thursday and then absent Friday. Thus, he is seemingly trending in the wrong direction. His status for Sunday is unlikely to be determined until he meets with the training staff that morning. Markus Bailey, Devin Harper and Joe Bachie would be candidates to see increased snaps if he is ultimately unable to go.