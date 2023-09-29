Davis-Gaither (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Davis-Gaither seems to be trending in the wrong direction to play, as he missed practice Friday after logging limited participation Thursday. The 26-year-old was able to play through his knee injury during Week 3, but if he were to miss this Sunday's contest, Markus Bailey would likely see an uptick in work as the team's strongside linebacker.