Davis-Gaither logged six tackles (four solo), including one tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 42-21 victory versus Carolina.
Davis-Gaither tied Markus Bailey for the team lead in stops despite playing only 33 percent of defensive snaps in the blowout win. Davis-Gaither has had two double-digit tackle games this season but has also recorded two or fewer tackles in six of nine contests. Not coincidentally, his two big performances were also the only games this season during which he has played more than half of the Bengals' defensive snaps.
