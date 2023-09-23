Davis-Gaither (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's matchup against the Rams.
Davis-Gaither did not participate in Saturday's practice after being limited Friday but appears to be good to go for Week 3. He had two solo tackles in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Ravens.
More News
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Limited at practice Friday•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Records six tackles in Week 9 win•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Team-high nine tackles in win•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Logs game-high 13 tackles•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Back on field during OTAs•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Returns to IR•