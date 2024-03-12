Davis-Gaither and the Bengals agreed on a one-year, $3 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Davis-Gaither had a down year in 2023, recording a career-low 17 tackles while appearing in 13 games. The linebacker will now look to increase his production in 2024, sticking with the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.