Davis-Gaither tallied 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Davis-Gaither got the start at linebacker Sunday due to Bengals' leading tackler Logan Wilson being sidelined with a knee injury. Davis-Gaither took advantage of the opportunity, tying Germaine Pratt for most tackles on the team while playing a season-high 65 defensive snaps. Davis-Gaither would be in line to start at linebacker in Week 14 against the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 9 if Wilson was unable to progress through his recovery.