Davis-Gaither recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons.
Davis-Gaither played 67 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps Sunday, his highest total since Week 3. The increased snap count led to him compiling nine tackles, his second highest total of the campaign.
