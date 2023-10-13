Davis-Gaither (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Seattle.
Davis-Gaither will miss his third straight contest as he continues to work his way back from a lingering knee injury. In his stead, Markus Bailey figures to continue to chip in occasionally at linebacker in Week 6.
