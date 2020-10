Davis-Gaither recorded four tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

Davis-Gaither played the most of any Bengals linebacker, logging 50 of 63 defensive snaps (79 percent). The rookie fourth-rounder out of Appalachian State was depended on in a three-down workload, and he figures to maintain this role moving forward, especially considering the lack of options the Bengals' have at linebacker.