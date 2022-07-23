Cappa (abdomen) was moved to the active/PUP list by the Bengals on Saturday.
Cappa can be removed from this list and practice at any point this offseason once he is cleared by Cincinnati's medical team. The 27-year-old missed most of the Bengals' voluntary OTAs after he picked up a core muscle injury in May, but he is still expected to start at right guard this coming season.
