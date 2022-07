Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said that he's optimistic that Cappa (abdomen) will be ready in plenty of time to begin the season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Speaking about Cappa and RT La'el Collins (back), Callahan was positive about both: "Optimistic they'll be ready to go when it's time to go whether that's next week or three weeks. "They'll be ready to play before the start of the season."