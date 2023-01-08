Cappa (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Cappa had his left ankle rolled up on while pass blocking during the second half, forcing him to be carted off to the Bengals' locker room, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. While the natural nature of this injury is still unclear, his potential absence would be a massive blow to Cincinnati's offensive line moving forward, as right tackle La'el Collins is already out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. In Cappa's stead, Max Scharping has stepped in at right guard for the time being, according to Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com.