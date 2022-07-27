Cappa (abdomen) was removed from the active/PUP list Wednesday.
Cappa has been dealing with a core muscle injury this offseason and had missed OTAs earlier this spring. His removal from the PUP list is good news for the team and the 27-year-old, who joined the Bengals on a four-year contract in March.
