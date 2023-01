Cappa (ankle) said he believes that he would've been available for the Super Bowl had the Bengals defeated the Chiefs on Sunday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cappa ultimately didn't suit up for any of Cincinnati's three playoff games in 2023 due to the ankle injury he sustained back in Week 18. Going off of the 310-pounder's recent comments, it sounds like he'll return to full health by the start of the Bengals' offseason program.