Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Cappa is dealing with a core muscle injury and didn't participate during Tuesday's OTA, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Taylor said the issue may keep Cappa out for a few weeks, so it's possible he doesn't practice again until training camp in July. The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals this offseason and is expected to be the team's starting right guard after being a four-year starter with Tampa Bay.