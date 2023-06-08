Cappa (ankle), who missed all of Cincinnati's 2022 playoff run, was spotted practicing during the team's OTAs, Ryan Meyer of the Bengals' official site reports.

It looks like Cappa had enough time to recover from his ankle injury during the offseason, as he's been back on the field for OTAs. The 2018 third-round pick has been a staple at guard since entering the NFL for the Buccaneers and Bengals, appearing in 68 games during that five year span. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran guard to continue holding down the Bengals' offensive line this upcoming year.