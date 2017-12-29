Erickson (ankle) doesn't appear on the ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Erickson completely missed practice Wednesday, only to return Thursday as a limited participant and then Friday as a full one. Now cleared to play in the season finale, the Wisconsin product should remain good for a handful of offensive snaps in addition to his role as the Bengals' primary return man on both punts and kickoffs.

