Bengals' Alex Erickson: Absent from injury report
Erickson (ankle) doesn't appear on the ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Erickson completely missed practice Wednesday, only to return Thursday as a limited participant and then Friday as a full one. Now cleared to play in the season finale, the Wisconsin product should remain good for a handful of offensive snaps in addition to his role as the Bengals' primary return man on both punts and kickoffs.
