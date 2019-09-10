Bengals' Alex Erickson: Bengals fourth receiver
Erickson had four catches for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He also had 34 yards in punt returns, but lost a fumble on one of those returns.
Erickson was only on the field for 11 offensive snaps Sunday, putting him fourth in line among Bengals wideouts, most notably behind Damion Willis.
