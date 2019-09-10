Erickson had four catches for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He also had 34 yards in punt returns, but lost a fumble on one of those returns.

Erickson was only on the field for 11 offensive snaps Sunday, putting him fourth in line among Bengals wideouts, most notably behind Damion Willis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories